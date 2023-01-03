Sudbury Wolves trade their captain for five draft picks

The Sudbury Wolves announced Tuesday they traded captain Jacob Holmes to the Windsor Spitfires in exchange for five draft picks.

The picks are Kitchener’s second-round draft pick in 2024, Kingston’s second-round pick in 2025, Niagara’s third-round pick in 2026, Oshawa’s fourth-round pick in 2023 and Windsor’s sixth-round pick in 2025.

“Jacob is an outstanding person and has been excellent for our hockey team both on and off the ice,” Rob Papineau, Wolves GM, is quoted as saying in a news release.

“The ability to add five high draft picks was something we felt we simply could not turn down especially with the possibility of Jacob turning pro next season. The development of players like Djibril Toure, Matthew Mania and Jakub Chromiak allowed us to make this trade at this time.”

The Alliston, Ont., native was acquired from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds last January at the trade deadline. He arrived along with left-winger Marc Boudreau and the Hamilton Bulldogs’ second-round 2022 draft pick, in exchange for captain Jack Thompson.

Holmes was named Sudbury’s captain for the 2022-23 season and so far has scored three goals and 15 assists in 32 games.

“The Sudbury Wolves would like to thank Jacob for his contributions both on and off the ice over this past year and wish him the best of luck in his future hockey career,” the Wolves said.

The team’s next game is Friday when they look to extend their win streak to three games against the Oshawa Generals.