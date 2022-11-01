Sudbury Wolves unveil 50th anniversary jersey

The Sudbury Wolves unveiled a special jersey Tuesday to celebrate 50 years on the ice. Players were hard at work this summer designing the jersey with the 50th anniversary logo.

“It’s a huge milestone,” said Miranda Boivin, marketing manager of the Sudbury Wolves.

“The 50th anniversary is really exciting for us. It represents all the players that have played for us over the years. It represents all the staff, the volunteers who have worked so hard, as well as being able to give back to the community and being that hub for Sudbury.”

The jerseys will be auctioned online and in-person at the Wolves’ game versus the Niagara IceDogs on Friday.

Proceeds from the jerseys will go to Ten Rainbows Foundation, a charity that supports women and children in crisis.

Rob Gallo, Ten Rainbows Foundation President, said the Wolves have been a long-time supporter of the charity.

“They’ve always looked out for the City of Greater Sudbury,” Gallo said.

He said the proceeds from the jerseys will support those in need at Christmas.

“We’re really excited this year because we really are targeting and helping out with families in crisis, having to leave with whatever they have,” Gallo said.

“Moms and children and having to go to shelters. We just really want to help out at Christmastime.”

He said the proceeds will help them purchase food, clothing and other items that are needed during the Holidays.

The online auction will run until Monday at 7 p.m.