Sudbury Wolves unveil new digital video board

It was a beautiful scene inside Sudbury Arena on Friday night as the organization unveiled the new video board that will be hanging from the rafters.

The organization says it's top-of-the-line, the best out of the Canadian Hockey League teams, but it was the speech from the owner that got many wondering what his intentions might be.

"We're the number one brand in the second best hockey league in the world so we're very proud of that," Dario Zulich, the owner of the Sudbury Wolves team, said.

"We only have a few years left in our lease, so we want to make it very exciting as we conclude our lease so we're going to be putting together an unbelievable experience over the next few years but especially for this year, our fiftieth year, we have put together–the general management and coaching staff–a team that might be second to none in the last fifty years in terms of talent … I'm really looking forward to some unbelievable hockey this year."

"This is very exciting, I just want everyone in Sudbury to experience hockey like they've never experienced before, especially these last few years while we're in this barn. We won't be here much longer and I can just tell you this, very soon we will be playing in a brand new arena, somewhere," he said to loud cheers from the audience.

The team immediately went into displaying the new video board after his speech.

Zulich was asked to explain his comments about somewhere in a scrum with the media and whether that somewhere was still in Sudbury.

"I'm not sure, there's going to be a new arena somewhere and I'm looking forward to that," he said.

In terms of how soon, he added, that's not up to him so 'we'll have to see.'

His comments come after a council meeting earlier this week that put an official end to the city's involvement with the Kingsway Entertainment District.

Council appears to be focused now on rebuilding at the former site but that will depend on who is elected in the fall race.

"It's still all settling down, it was finalized at the beginning of this week," he said.

"At the end of the day, we're digesting. We'll see what the future brings but I'm excited about the future."