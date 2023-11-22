Sudbury Wolves unveil Shoresy-themed jersey in support of pediatric care

The Sudbury Wolves will be hitting the ice this Friday with a new jersey.

The OHL team and award-winning comedy entertainment studio, New Metric Media have partnered for the second year in a row in support of the NEO Kids Foundation.

The Wolves unveiled this season’s limited edition Shoresy Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs-themed jersey on Tuesday ahead of Friday's game.

Wolves officials said they are very excited to team up with New Metric Media again.

“As anticipation builds for Friday's game, this collaborative initiative stands as a testament to our shared commitment to community support, uniting in solidarity to champion the NEO Kids Foundation,” said New Metric founder and CEO Mark Montefiore, in a news release.

In Shoresy fashion, the game has also partnered with Puppers Golden Lager, the official beer of the hit comedy series Letterkenny, which will be available for purchase throughout the arena with a portion of the proceeds going towards NEO Kids. A special Wolves and Shoresy t-shirt which will be available during the game with a portion of those sales also going towards NEO Kids.

Anthony Keating is the president of the Foundations and Volunteer Groups at Health Sciences North, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support of NEO Kids.

"Events, such as this game, play a pivotal role in generating crucial funding for our young patients and help shine a spotlight on the essential services we offer to children and their families throughout northeastern Ontario," said Keating.

Prior to the game, representatives from NEO Kids will be presented with a $22,000 cheque representing last year’s game’s fundraising efforts.

Members of the Shoresy cast will also join the Wolves at centre ice for a ceremonial puck-drop.

The jerseys will be auctioned off online.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the Sudbury Community Arena.

Did you see the the Wolves x Blueberry Bulldogs sweaters that got unveiled yesterday? Going to be a good looking group on Friday night.

��️: https://t.co/1vVrHrKYAz#WeAreBlueberryBulldogs