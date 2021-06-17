Sudbury woman, 86, threatened with screwdriver during home invasion, police say

An 86-year-old woman in Greater Sudbury had a terrifying encounter with a home invader early morning Wednesday.

Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release the woman wasn't hurt, but was threatened with a screwdriver.

"Information provided was that a man had removed the back door of the residence from its hinges and entered the home," police said.

Officers received the call at 6:50 a.m. to a break and enter on Brebeuf Street in the city, and arrived on the scene "within minutes."

"During the investigation, it was learned that the man entered the residence, went into the homeowner’s bedroom and threatened her with a screwdriver, demanding valuables," police said.

"The 86-year-old woman complied with his demand and fortunately was not injured during this potentially violent interaction."

Police recovered all of the items that the man had attempted to take. The suspect was found exiting the room of the residence when police arrived.

A 41-year-old man is now charged with break and enter. He was in bail court yesterday, but was kept in custody.

"Although this incident was unavoidable, as the doors to the residence were locked and the man had to remove the door from its hinges in order to gain entry, we encourage community members to take every precaution in order to ensure your safety, security and wellness," police said.

"Make sure your doors are always locked and if possible have motion sensor lighting, video surveillance equipment and an alarm system."