Sudbury woman celebrates her 100th birthday

A Sudbury resident turned 100 years old Tuesday and people in her apartment building helped her mark the occasion.

Lille Neemre was born on June 8, 1921, in Estonia. She came to Canada 67 years ago and has lived at the Birchglen Apartments on Paris Street for the last 16 years.

Residents of the building sang Happy Birthday and Kirkwood Properties even supplied ice cream cake for everyone to celebrate and cool off.

According to a close friend, Lille spent her birthday watching tennis and doing her exercises.

When asked how it feels to be 100 Lillie jokingly responded by saying, “Not good.”