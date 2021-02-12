Sudbury police say a local woman has been arrested and charged with child sexual abuse material offences following the search of a home.

A search was carried out on Thursday by officers with the Internet Child Exploitation, computer forensics and emergency response and intelligence units.

As a result, a 44-year-old Greater Sudbury woman is facing two counts each of accessing, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

The Sudbury courthouse confirmed she was released from custody and is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Mar. 3 at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom B.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Police say tips from the public can help protect children from abuse and are encouraged to report concerns to Canada's national tip line Cybertip.ca.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence, you are not alone and there is support available.

Find help in Ontario

Kid's Help Phone

The Gatehouse is described by the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime as an organization that "provides a comfortable, non-threatening environment to help survivors of child abuse find their voice during the investigation process. These programs help facilitate a child’s disclosure of abuse in a way that will be less traumatic by focusing on the needs of the victim and non-perpetrating family members."

There are free resources available to learn how to protect your children's safety.