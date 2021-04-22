iHeartRadio

Sudbury woman charged with making harassing phone calls to Sault police

Acting on information from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, police in Greater Sudbury have charged a 53-year-old woman with harassing communications.

She was arrested April 21.

"It’s alleged between April 16 and 19, 2021, the accused called Sault Ste. Marie Police multiple times in a harassing way," Sault police said in a news release Thursday.

She is charged with three counts of harassing communications, three counts of mischief and three counts of breach of recognizance. She was released on a promise to appear in court in Sault Ste. Marie on May 31.