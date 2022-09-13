Sudbury woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard

A 22-year-old woman died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Lasalle Boulevard near Barrydowne Road.

Police were called just after 7:35 a.m. to a serious collision involving two pedestrians, the woman and a 31-year-old man.

Both were taken to hospital by paramedics, where the woman was pronounced deceased.

"The man remains in the hospital with serious injuries," police said in a news release.

"The young woman’s name will not be released out of respect for her family’s wishes. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends."

The driver, a 34-year-old man, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information related to the collision, who has not yet been in contact with police, is asked to call 705-675-9171.

The intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road reopened later in the afternoon.

Earlier Tuesday morning, one person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Radar Road. The road is closed expected to be closed most of the day from the Radar Base to Dupuis Drive.