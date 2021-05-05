Sudbury woman killed after her vehicle hits moose near Parry Sound

A 56-year-old Sudbury woman was killed Tuesday evening when her vehicle struck a moose on Highway 69 in Wallbridge Township, north of Parry Sound.

Ontario Provincial Police in Parry Sound said in a news release Wednesday that emergency crews responded to the collision around 9 p.m.

"A vehicle travelling southbound struck a moose left the roadway and rolled over," police said.

"The driver of the motor vehicle, Josee Boisvert, a 56-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., sustained fatal injuries."

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.