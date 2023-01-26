Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice

The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Oastler Lake in Seguin Township around 9 p.m. after 29-year-old Heather Lockwood didn't return to a planned location, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday morning.

She was last seen on a motorize snow vehicle and tracks led search crews to open water, police said.

Lockwood is confirmed deceased.

She is the third snowmobiler to die in the northeast this month after going through the ice.

On Jan. 17, 53-year-old Ronald Nantais of Sudbury was pulled from Elbow Lake in the Estaire area.

A 59-year-old man was killed after his snowmobile went through the ice on Six Mile Lake on Jan. 21.