Sudbury woman marks her 105th birthday with a celebration with family and friends

A longtime resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Levack marked a significant milestone on Monday.

Angeline Charlebois turned 105.

Family and friends gathered at the Onaping Falls Golden Age Club to honour the centenarian. Charlebois said her secret to living so long is to stay active.

“If you just sit around you vegetate, you evaporate,” she said.

Charlebois still lives on her own, does her own banking and up until recently did her own laundry.

Two of her daughters said their mother likes her independence.

“It’s her freedom -- she loves to be in her own environment -- and as long as she can do it, we support her. But the thing is she gets a little help from PSWs,” said daughter Clairice Poirier.

“You know what, that’s going to help her get to that 110 years that she predicted.”

Her daughter Adele Gracie called Charlebois a great mom.

“She’s a good cook. She used to sew at 3 and 4 o’clock in the morning making clothes for us for school. She’s fantastic. You’re not going to find another one like her,” Gracie said.

Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré and MPP France Gélinas, were both on hand to provide birthday wishes in person, and to pass on special certificates from King Charles and from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Charlebois has some advice for anyone looking to live past 100.

“If you keep busy and happy you will succeed. I’m a positive person.”

According to Statistics Canada, Charlebois is one of an estimated 13,485 people living in Canada who are aged 100 or more as of July 2022. That’s less than one per cent of the country’s population – a very exclusive club.