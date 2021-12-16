Sudbury woman, not knowing she was pregnant, gets Christmas surprise

A Greater Sudbury woman is sharing the story of her 'Christmas miracle' after being rushed to the hospital with what she thought was stomach pain.

It all started four years ago, in October 2016, when Meghan Gravel went in for gastric bypass surgery.

Her doctor told her that her body was adjusting to the weight loss, that she needed to eat healthily, take her vitamins and hold off on any alcoholic beverages.

What Gravel didn’t know, was that her body was about to make some very big changes without her knowledge.

Fast forward to Christmas Eve 2017.

It was a normal holiday. The turkey was on the table, family members were eating, drinking and being merry.

"Later in the evening, I started to have some pain in my abdomen and I thought, 'well, I must have overindulged,'" Gravel said.

The pain persisted and she was rushed to Sudbury’s hospital, Health Sciences North.

Gravel said she thought it could have been appendicitis or an issue with her gallbladder, but she couldn’t have been more wrong.

After blood work and an ultrasound, Gravel discovered that not only was she pregnant, but she was in labour.

"I was in shock. When my parents showed up at the hospital, they had no idea what was going on. They didn’t know what happened. They walked into labour and delivery…. and I was holding a baby," Gravel said.

At 6:37 a.m. Christmas Day, Nicolaas Stephen Gravel was born at a healthy 6-lbs., 3-oz.

"It was a big shock to the whole family because my whole family had seen me the night before and saw that I was fine," Gravel said.

So, my aunt was making phone calls the next morning saying, 'Meghan had a baby,' and my cousins were saying, 'Meghan who?'"

This year, Nicolaas is celebrating his fourth birthday.

Not quite a baby anymore, but still a miracle in his mother's eyes.