A 23-year-old woman from Greater Sudbury is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police clocked a driver travelling 130 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 17 on Jan. 12.

"The investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages," police said in a news release Wednesday. "The driver was arrested and transported to Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing."

The 23-year-old driver is charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in the bloodstream and dangerous driving.

The suspect is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 3 in Sudbury.

She was issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.