Sudbury woman seeks help with alcohol struggle, ends up losing driver's licence

A Sudbury woman who sought help for alcohol dependency and mental-health challenges ended up losing her driver's licence.

In addition, an appeals body rejected her attempt to have her licence reinstated, despite the fact she had never been accused of impaired driving.

The woman's problems began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when she and her husband moved in with her mother, just as their marriage began breaking down.

"The appellant and her husband started consuming significant amounts of wine in the evenings," the appeals transcript said.

"She states this pattern continued for a while until her husband left her and their children at her mom’s home."

Her increased dependency on alcohol coincided with the development of mental-health challenges. So she entered a residential treatment program, and later ended up in the emergency room at Health Sciences North.

"At the hospital, the seriousness of the appellant’s condition came to light," the transcript said. "It was then that the attending physician contacted the Ministry of Transportation."

She was diagnosed with a dependency on alcohol and her licence was revoked. At the hearing, she argued that not being able to drive makes it difficult to return to work.

"During the hearing, she explained that she has never been charged with impaired driving and that she would never consume alcohol over the legal limit," the transcript said.

"She views her condition as a 'short-term addiction' due to COVID-19 and the aftermath of her husband leaving home."

In response, an official with the Registrar of Motor Vehicles said the woman must complete a Substance Use Assessment form as part of the licence reinstatement process.

"When questioned at the hearing why she failed to submit the form, the appellant simply responded that she does not have a drug problem," the transcript said.

"Evidence-based medical opinion confirming that the appellant can safely drive remains outstanding."

She also admitted to relapsing after leaving the residential treatment program. While she clearly is making efforts to overcome her challenges, there is still a long way to go, the appeals body ruled.

"We find that the appellant’s effort in attending past alcohol treatment, while commendable, was likely not sufficient to address her issues," the transcript said.

"More intensive treatment may be necessary to address her addiction and accompanying depression and anxiety."

