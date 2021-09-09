Sudbury woman stabbed, man punched and kicked after altercation; three people charged

Three people have been charged in connection with an assault Wednesday evening on Murray Street in Greater Sudbury.

Greater Sudbury Police said they were called to respond around 9:30 p.m.

"Information provided was that individuals could be heard fighting and that someone had been stabbed," police said in a news release Thursday.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 43-year-old woman who had sustained what are believed to be stab wounds and a 43-year-old man who had sustained injuries as a result of being punched and kicked."

The pair were taken to Health Sciences North with non-life threatening injuries.

Police learned they had a dispute with three people, who fled before police arrived. The canine unit arrived and began to track the suspects.

"Although the individuals involved were not located during the track, officers did locate items belonging to the involved parties that they had discarded as they fled the scene," police said.

The suspects were located just after 10:40 p.m. in the area of Bond Street and Percy Street.

Three people – one aged 19 and two aged 21 -- have been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All three were to attend bail court Thursday to answer to the charges.

"This is a targeted and isolated incident as the involved individuals are known to each other," police said.