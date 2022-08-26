Sudbury woman takes home $1M Lotto 6/49 prize

Marie-Paule Labelle of Sudbury won $1 million in the Aug. 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.

A news release Friday from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said Labelle also won $2 on her Encore selection, bringing her total winnings to $1,000,002.

"I play weekly and always choose quick picks," Labelle said in the news release.

She purchased her winning ticket while at the store buying sour cream.

"I decided to pick up some tickets and my $4 turned into $1 million," Labelle said.

"I checked the ticket a few days later and I saw all the zeroes – I thought the machine was broken … I was so shocked I couldn't believe it!"

Labelle said she will share her win with family, donate to charity, travel and invest.

"This feels amazing. My future is more secure," she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Giant Tiger on Regent Street in Sudbury.