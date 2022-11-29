Sudbury woman warns residents after coyote sighting

A large female coyote has been captured on video patrolling a street in the Greater Sudbury area and here is what you should know.

Erin Heise lives on Magnolia Boulevard in New Sudbury near a popular historical trail used by many residents and dog owners for walking, hiking and biking.

At the end of the dead end street is an entrance to the trail that runs from Lillian Boulevard to Lasalle Boulevard by the cemetery.

Heise said her neighbour told her Sunday that someone posted a sign about a recent coyote sighting in the neighbourhood.

"We walk (that trail) every day, even if we don't have the dog," Heise said in a phone interview with CTV News.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, she was about to take her three-month-old Westie Corgi mix out when she saw the coyote coming down the street.

She said she quickly went back inside and started recording the wild animal on video.

The video she shared with CTV News shows the coyote walking down the middle of the road and up into driveways and yards with confidence and marking her territory.

Heise, who moved to the city from a farm on Manitoulin Island, said she's "never seen so much wildlife before, it's crazy."

She said she often has to scare bears away from her property, but this is the first time she saw a coyote and she wants others to be aware.

PREVENTING COYOTE ENCOUNTERS

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said residents are responsible for preventing problems by limiting attractants. They can’t kill, capture or injure the animal.

Here are some tips:

• Properly store garbage

• Keep your dog on a leash

• Clean up after your dog, since coyotes are attracted to feces

• Fencing a minimum of two-metres high that extends at least 20 centimetres underground

• Carry a flashlight

• Use motion-sensitive lighting

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COYOTE

Keep your distance, the animal will most likely avoid you.

However, remain calm, stand tall, wave your hands and make lots of noise while slowly backing away. The MNRF said never run or turn your back on an aggressive animal.

"If a wild animal poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety — call 911," it said.

"The ministry does not provide direct wildlife control. Municipalities are responsible for taking appropriate actions when human-wildlife encounters create ongoing conflict situations on municipal property. Municipalities can also take action on private property with the permission of the landowner. No approval or authorization is required from the ministry in these cases."