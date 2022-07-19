Sudbury woman wins $100K lotto prize
Margaret Hamilton of Val Caron won $100,004 in the June 18 Encore draw, the Ontario Lottery and Game Corp. announced Tuesday.
Hamilton, 76, matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order to win $100,000, and won another $4 on another one of her Encore selections.
In a news release from the OLG, she said she was "just shocked" to win so much money.
"I checked my ticket at the store, and I thought the machine broke, but the store clerk said 'Wow, you won a big amount!'" Hamilton said in the release.
"I was scared to drive so I sat in my car for 30 minutes," the mother of two and grandmother of six said.
"Then I went home to tell my sister because we live together. She was so excited."
She plans to share her win with family.
The winning ticket was purchased on Kwik Way on Highway 69 in Val Caron.
-
Heat warnings stretch into day two for large part of OntarioA large part of Ontario -- including some northern regions -- is continuing under a heat warning today.
-
'Surviving just by the skin of my teeth': Students face high inflation for first timeIn May, students were burdened with a 7.7 per cent inflation level — the highest its been since 1983 — and an economy hampered by COVID-19, labour shortages, supply chain challenges and recession predictions.
-
Heat warning and special weather statement for London-MiddlesexHot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday in London-Middlesex and all surrounding areas.
-
Heat warning in effect: Steamy, sticky day ahead for the capitalHeat warning in effect: Steamy, sticky day ahead for the capital
-
Multi-day heat event continues push through Windsor-EssexThe heat warnings remain in effect for most of the province on Wednesday, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Motorcylist dies in collision in VaughanA motorcyclist is dead after they collided with a vehicle in Vaughan on Tuesday night, police say.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know aboutCTV News Toronto has compiled a list of some of the weirdest homeowner laws in the province. Here is what we found:
-
Death investigation at Chippewas of the Thames First NationOPP are investigating a suspicious death at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
-