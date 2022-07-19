Sudbury woman wins $100K lotto prize

Margaret Hamilton of Val Caron won $100,004 in the June 18 Encore draw, the Ontario Lottery and Game Corp. announced Tuesday.

Hamilton, 76, matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order to win $100,000, and won another $4 on another one of her Encore selections.

In a news release from the OLG, she said she was "just shocked" to win so much money.

"I checked my ticket at the store, and I thought the machine broke, but the store clerk said 'Wow, you won a big amount!'" Hamilton said in the release.

"I was scared to drive so I sat in my car for 30 minutes," the mother of two and grandmother of six said.

"Then I went home to tell my sister because we live together. She was so excited."

She plans to share her win with family.

The winning ticket was purchased on Kwik Way on Highway 69 in Val Caron.