Sudbury woman wins $525K in Sudbury hospital's 50/50 draw

Michéle Beaulieu and her family have won $525,475 in July’s Health Sciences North 50/50 draw.

Beaulieu, of Sudbury, along with members of her family Rita, Monique, and Lyse will share the prize.

“We’ve been buying tickets individually for a long time, but only started buying together in January," Beaulieu is quoted as saying in a news release from HSN.

“It’s hard to believe we’re standing here with a cheque. On Friday, we were all talking about how lucky this month’s winner is and the next thing I know my phone rang with a call from HSN. I was out at camp, but I FaceTimed everyone right away. We are just so surprised.”

The women have many plans for their winnings, including kitchen renovations, a new car and helping family.

“This has to be the best possible way to start a new month,” Anthony Keating, head of foundations and volunteer groups at HSN, said in the release.

“Not only is it exciting to be making dreams come true for our winners, but it’s also equally thrilling to know that this lottery is making a difference in patient care."

For example, Keating said HSN bought a Hana surgical table earlier this year for use in hip replacement surgeries, which results in a more comfortable recovery for patients.

"We look forward to continuing to make an impact on patient care at HSN thanks to the many supporters of the HSN 50/50 across the province,” he added.

The August HSN 50/50 jackpot is already more than $140,000. Click here for more information.