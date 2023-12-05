Sudbury woman wins lottery second place prize

A Sudbury woman says winning the Lotto 649 second place prize worth more than $190,000 "is a real blessing."

Wilma Tremblay works in the hospitality industry and has been playing the lottery occasionally since she was 19, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Tuesday.

She recently discovered her windfall while out running an errand.

"I decided to check my ticket. I saw the 'Big Winner' screen but didn’t believe it," Tremblay is quoted as saying in the news release.

"I asked the clerk for a printout of the winning numbers and took it home to double check with my husband."

To make sure she had the correct information, the couple headed back to the store together.

"We were in so much disbelief that we headed back to the store together. It was such a shock."

Tremblay plans to set some money aside for her children's education and make some investments.

"We will have a nice Christmas and I will treat my family to a few surprises," she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cara's Convenience on Lorne Street in the Gatchell area of Greater Sudbury.

