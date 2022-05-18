Sudbury woman wins Miss International Canada title

A northern Ontario woman represent Canada in an international beauty pageant in Japan later this year after winning second place in the Miss Universe Canada competition on the weekend.

(Madison Kvaltin in the 2022 Miss Universe Pageant in Toronto, Ont. Source: photographica by Maloney Aguirre)

Amelia Tu, a 20-year-old from Vancouver, B.C., took home the crown and will go on to compete in the Miss Universe Pageant later this year.

As the Toronto pageant's first runner-up, Madison Kvaltin earned the title of Miss International Canada.

A post shared by MISS INTERNATIONAL CANADA ���� (@missinternationalcanada)

Kvaltin is from Sudbury but currently lives in southern Ontario.

It is the first time that someone from northern Ontario has taken the title since it began in 2005 and she had to beat out 53 other national finalists to get it.

Kvaltin is an entrepreneur who started her own "body confident athletic brand," Skilla Athletics, and website design business. She holds a Bachelor of Honours in sociology and business from Queen's University.

"Madison is a massive believer that beauty fades, but the impact you make on the world can last a lifetime," her profile reads on the Miss Universe Canada website.

She credits Cheryl Kozera, the Miss North Ontario pageant director, with being the most impactful woman in her life besides her parents, in an interview posted on her profile.

Kvaltin won Miss North Ontario in 2016.

A post shared by Miss North Ontario (@miss_north_ontario)

"Cheryl has empowered hundreds of women to find their voice within the world of pageantry. I don’t think I’d be the same strong, empowered, and change-driven woman I am today if it wasn’t for her," Kvaltin said.

"She inspired me to pursue my dreams and push my platform farther than I could have ever imagined. Cheryl has empowered me, to want to empower other young women to become the best version of themselves, to build a better future."