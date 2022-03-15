iHeartRadio

Sudden braking in 2 VW SUV models draws regulatory scrutiny

Since late 2020, 47 VW owners have complained to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the same glitches in their 2020 and 2021 VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs. Some drivers reported that they narrowly escaped collisions, though a review of the complaints found no reports of crashes.
