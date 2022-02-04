Sudden death at Sudbury's Vale mine

Sudbury police are working with the Ministry of Labour and the coroner's office to investigate the sudden death of a mining worker at Vale's Copper Cliff site.

A "non-occupational death involving a contract worker at Vale's Copper Cliff Mine South's surface facility" Thursday night, Vale officials told CTV News in an email.

Sudbury police told CTV News officers were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. after a 59-year-old man was found unconscious.

"Emergency responders attended the scene but could not resuscitate the individual," Vale spokesperson Danica Pagnutti told CTV News in an email.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

"We know this is difficult news for everyone that knew and worked with the individual. Our condolences go out to the individual’s family, friends and co-workers," Pagnutti said.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.