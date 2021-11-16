Sudden death closes Komoka Provincial Park

Middlesex County OPP have closed Komoka Provincial Park as they investigate a sudden death at the park west of London, Ont.

Emergency crews and the Ministry of Natural Resources were called to the park on Gideon Drive just after 2 p.m. Monday for a report of a sudden death.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday.

The park has closed to the public to facilitate the investigation.

Further updates are expected be released when more information becomes available.