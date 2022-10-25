iHeartRadio

Sudden death investigation at Munsee-Delaware First Nation


(Source: CTV News file image)

OPP and members of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police are investigating a sudden death.

First responders, including EMS were called to an address on Munsee-Delaware First Nation around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The deceased has not been deemed non-suspicious and police say identification is pending.

