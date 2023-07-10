Sudden death investigation in North Bay

Police have released more details about the large police presence seen on Premier Road in North Bay this weekend.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 8, the North Bay Police Service responded to a call from emergency medical services regarding an unresponsive male.

“Lifesaving measures were taken but were unsuccessful and the male was deemed deceased,” said police in a news release Monday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and the investigation is ongoing.

There was considerable police activity in the area over the weekend, with many emergency vehicles on scene including forensic vehicles.

Police told CTV news, in an email, they cleared the scene at 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

“At this time, the North Bay Police Service will not be releasing the name of the deceased or any additional details about the case,” said police.

Police advised they have no reason to believe there is a threat to public safety.

North Bay Police Service requests anyone with information released to the case contact Detective Constable Erin Pemberton at 705-497-5555 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. Police are also seeking video footage from the area from security cameras or dash cameras around the time of the incident.

– With files from CTV News Northern Ontario video journalist Jaime McKee