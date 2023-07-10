'Sudden death' investigation in Owen Sound deemed a homicide: OPP
The discovery of a man’s body inside an Owen Sound, Ont. home late last week has been deemed a homicide, OPP said on Monday.
According to a release from Grey Bruce OPP, at approximately 11:53 a.m. on July 7, the Owen Sound Police Service was called to a residence on 2nd Avenue East in Owen Sound.
Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased male, who has since been identified as 47-year-old Terry Albert Hull of Toronto.
Following a post-mortem examination, police said the sudden death has been deemed a homicide.
As a result, an investigation is underway involving the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, members of the OSPS, OSPS Crime unit, OPP West Region Crime Unit, OSPS and OPP Forensic Identification Services, the OPP Regional Support Team, and with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Ontario to seek new wind, solar power to help ease coming electricity supply crunchOntario is working toward filling all of the province's quickly growing electricity needs with emissions-free sources, including a plan to secure new renewable generation, but isn't quite ready to commit to a moratorium on natural gas.
-
Alberta's Smith decries 'federal interference' ahead of premiers' meetingAlberta Premier Danielle Smith believes she'll have allies in her battle against so-called federal overreach when she attends this week's meeting of provincial and territorial premiers in Winnipeg.
-
Halifax Forum redevelopment will cost $110 millionOn Tuesday, HRM staff will present a strategy to council that would see the Halifax Forum, the attached Civic Arena and community halls torn down and replaced by two new ice surfaces and a modern community centre.
-
Get a unique glimpse into school in the 1800s at the Coldwater museumFamilies are welcome to step back in time and experience a unique glimpse into education from over a century ago while school is out this summer.
-
Saskatoon civic centre renos paused due to 'higher than anticipated' costsRenovations at a popular Saskatoon pool aren't going ahead as planned.
-
6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhoodA six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
-
'He would have loved this': Aiden Curtis’ father appreciative of community decorating city red in honour of son’s birthdayRed balloons decorate houses on nearly every street in St. Thomas, Ont. on Monday — it’s a way to wish Aiden Curtis a happy 12th birthday.
-
Windsor driver stopped going almost double speed limitWindsor police have charged a driver for going almost double the speed limit on a city street.
-
Postmedia, Toronto Star owner Nordstar end merger talksCanadian media companies Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and Nordstar Capital LP, the company that owns the Toronto Star, have ended discussions about a potential merger, saying they were unable to come to an agreement.