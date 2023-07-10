'Sudden death' investigation in Owen Sound deemed a homicide: OPP

The discovery of a man’s body inside an Owen Sound, Ont. home late last week has been deemed a homicide, OPP said on Monday.

According to a release from Grey Bruce OPP, at approximately 11:53 a.m. on July 7, the Owen Sound Police Service was called to a residence on 2nd Avenue East in Owen Sound.

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased male, who has since been identified as 47-year-old Terry Albert Hull of Toronto.

Following a post-mortem examination, police said the sudden death has been deemed a homicide.

As a result, an investigation is underway involving the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, members of the OSPS, OSPS Crime unit, OPP West Region Crime Unit, OSPS and OPP Forensic Identification Services, the OPP Regional Support Team, and with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).