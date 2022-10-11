Sudden death investigation in Timmins ends, no foul play suspected

Timmins police have identified a woman at the centre of a sudden death investigation and say foul play is not suspected.

Officers and paramedics were called to a home on Ferguson Road in the Porcupine area of Timmins the evening of Oct. 4 where 69-year-old Cathy Rivers had been found deceased by a family member.

An autopsy and investigation have been completed and "Timmins Police Service is no longer pursuing this incident as a criminal investigation."

The scene has been released.

"The Timmins Police Service appreciates the assistance provided by those persons who came forward with valuable information in regards to this investigation," police said in a news release.