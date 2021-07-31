Sudden death investigation in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death near a popular walking trail in Waterloo.

They say they're treating the death as suspicious, adding that there's no threat to public safety.

A large police presence, as well as a forensic identification van, was seen Saturday in the area of Wes Graham Way and Bearinger Road.

“We saw the police cars blocking off this area, which is highly unusual,” said neighbour Sue Steffler. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Police also taped off a section of the University of Waterloo’s David Johnston Research and Technology Park.

A representative for the university told CTV News that it was unaware of any link between the incident and the school.

Police have not provided any additional details about who they found or their manner of death.

People who live nearby say the discovery is unsettling.

“When you say suspicious, you start to worry,” said Bill Horwich. “Times are changing, so you know, it’s not that unusual to see things like this.”

“It’s concerning obviously,” said Tim Collins. “We don’t like to go places where you could be in jeopardy.”

Anyone who may have information on the death is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

-- With reporting by Carmen Wong