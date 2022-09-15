67-year-old Waterloo man identified as body found in Elora Gorge area
A 67-year-old Waterloo man has been identified as the person found dead in the Elora Gorge area Thursday.
In a media release issued Friday morning, police said the cause of death is still under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Previous story follows below.
Const. Josh Cunningham said officers responded to John Street in Elora around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday for a report of an injured person.
The person was reportedly lying along the Irvine River in the Elora Gorge.
OPP along with Centre Wellington Fire Rescue and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services attended the scene.
The individual was pronounced dead at scene, Cunningham said.
“We don’t have any witnesses to what happened, so what the coroner finds out will determine what the investigation will look like,” Cunningham told CTV News.
Cunningham said the body has been removed, and the deceased has yet to be identified.
“There wasn’t anything at scene that made us really suspect anything suspicious was going on,” he said.
#WellingtonOPP investigate a sudden death in @CentrWellington. ^JC @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/CvA5moFIbS— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 15, 2022
-
Police in Stellarton, N.S., seek suspect after convenience store robbedPolice in Stellarton, N.S., are looking for a suspect in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a local convenience store early Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccinesAccess to monkeypox vaccines has expanded in New Brunswick and health officials are encouraging groups most at-risk of contracting the disease to get immunized.
-
Manitoba RCMP officer attacked with metal bar during arrestA Manitoba RCMP officer was attacked with a metal bar while he was trying to arrest a suspect in Lowe Farm on Wednesday.
-
'Out for a bit of revenge': Terriers open 2022-23 SJHL season in EstevanIt was April, the last time Yorkton fans were able to see their Terriers on the ice.
-
Third Ottawa police officer resigns after charges in tow-truck kickback scheme stayedThe Ottawa Police Service says Const. Hussein Assaad resigned on Aug. 29. No other details were released.
-
Halifax police seek suspect involved in alleged assault, arsonHalifax police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in an alleged assault and arson that occurred overnight Thursday.
-
Missing Vancouver Island man found dead: RCMPThe body of a Vancouver Island man who was reported missing on Monday was discovered on Thursday, RCMP say. Oceanside RCMP were searching for 60-year-old Ottavio Cutillo, and were able to find his abandoned vehicle off the Alberni Highway near the old train station on Sept. 12.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at hospital in St. Marys, Ont.After two weeks, Huron Perth Public Health has declared an outbreak over at the hospital in St. Marys, Ont.
-
The skeletons are fake but the lessons are real: Forensic experts converge in Sask. to learn from one of the bestPolice investigators and coroners from across Canada and the U.S. are gathering in Warman this week to learn about forensic pathology and identifying human remains.