Halifax Regional Police have ruled that the sudden death of a Dartmouth woman on Sunday night was not suspicious.

Police say at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, officers responded to a report of a sudden death in a residence on Rosedale Drive in Dartmouth.

Police say the Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy and ruled the death not suspicious.

