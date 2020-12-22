A police investigation has been launched after a child unexpectedly died in Tofino last week.

Mounties say that on Dec. 13, Tofino RCMP and BC Ambulance services received a report of an injured child that was in need of medical attention on the Tyhistanis Reserve.

“Tragically, on Dec. 16 the child succumbed to their injuries,” said RCMP in a statement Tuesday.

An investigation into the incident was initially launched by Tofino RCMP and the Vancouver Island General Investigation. Now, Mounties say that investigators with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit have taken over the case.

Since the incident occurred, other children from the same residence have been temporarily moved to other homes in the community while the investigation unfolds, say police.

“This is a tragic situation affecting many people in the community, including family, friends, first responders and medical personnel,” said BC RCMP Major Crimes Section Operations Officer Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon in a release Tuesday.

“This investigation is in its preliminary stages, and is expected to be a long, thorough and involved process involving many agencies including BC Coroners service,” she said.

The BC Coroners Service was alerted to the situation and is conducting its own investigation into the child’s death.

Police and the coroners service say that no further information will be released at this time.