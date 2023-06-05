iHeartRadio

Sudden death reported in Hagersville park


An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)

A person was found dead in Grant Park in Hagersville, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police and paramedics were called to the park just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a sudden death.

The deceased was 33 years old. The death is not considered suspicious.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The park was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

