Sudden deaths of man, woman in Saint John aren't considered criminal: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
Police say the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B., on Monday don’t appear to be criminal in nature.
The Saint John Police Force responded to a medical assistance call at a home on Red Head Road shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.
Police said they found the bodies of a man and woman inside the home.
Investigators said Wednesday that “there has been no evidence collected to suggest that either of these deaths are criminal in nature.”
However, police say the causes of their deaths are still under investigation, pending further medical testing.
The man and woman’s identities will not be released at this time, at the request of their families.
No other details have been released at this time.
-
B.C. drug users say 'fight continues' during decriminalization, repeat call for safe supplyMembers of an advocacy group for drug users have gathered to celebrate the start of decriminalization in British Columbia and discuss how they will "fight back" against any efforts to seize illicit substances that meet the 2.5-gram threshold allowed under the first such policy in Canada.
-
Ottawa police chief wants to delay Wellington Street openingOttawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says a "whole security footprint analysis" of the street and the Parliamentary Precinct needs to be completed before the street opens to traffic.
-
Skating rinks re-open as temperatures dropTemperatures have dropped across Southwestern Ontario, making it perfect weather for skaters to take a spin on outdoor ice rinks.
-
Former Alta. premier Kenney joining Bennett Jones law firm as senior advisorA second key player of Alberta's last government revealed their landing spot on Wednesday: former premier Jason Kenney is joining Bennett Jones' Calgary office.
-
61-year-old man charged with attempted murder after baby seriously injured in Markham, Ont. hotelA man from China has been charged after a two-month-old baby was found seriously injured in a hotel in Markham on Tuesday afternoon.
-
January's new listings hit level not seen since the late 90s: Calgary realty boardThe Calgary Real Estate Board says January's new listings fell to a level not seen since the last 90s as home sales declined 40 per cent from the year before.
-
Calgary restaurant that turned into 'splash park' during flood reopens with reimagined menuA Calgary restaurant that was forced to close its doors late last year after a flood has reopened with a reimagined menu.
-
Calgary buckling under EMS crisis, Alberta NDP saysNew data, acquired by the Alberta NDP, suggests the province's EMS crisis is getting worse under the current government, with a lack of ambulances putting Calgarians at severe risk.
-
Eby not ruling out side talks with PM at national health gatheringBritish Columbia Premier David Eby says he's optimistic about next week's meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers about health-care funding.