Sudden deaths of man, woman in Saint John aren't considered criminal: police

Police say the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B., on Monday don’t appear to be criminal in nature.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a medical assistance call at a home on Red Head Road shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Police said they found the bodies of a man and woman inside the home.

Investigators said Wednesday that “there has been no evidence collected to suggest that either of these deaths are criminal in nature.”

However, police say the causes of their deaths are still under investigation, pending further medical testing.

The man and woman’s identities will not be released at this time, at the request of their families.

No other details have been released at this time.