image.jpg

For anyone looking for a distraction, our “Book Guy”, Sean Wilson, is sharing his suggested reads.

Wilson is the Artistic Director for The Ottawa International Writers Festival

If you wish to temper your binge-watching in favour of some binge-reading, these are his non-fiction and fiction picks.

NON-FICTION

For Black History Month

  • On Property by Rinaldo Walcott
  • Can You Hear Me Now? by Celina Caesar-Chavannes
  • The New Age of Empire: How Racism and Colonialism Still Rule the World by Kehinde Andrews 

What might the New Normal look like?

  • Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada's Elders by André Picard
  • White Feminism: From the Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind by Koa Beck
  • A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency by Seth Klein
  • The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet by Michael E. Mann
  • The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People’s Economy by Stephanie Kelton

FICTION

The World as it is:

  • Speak, Silence by Kim Echlin
  • Tainna: The Unseen Ones by Norma Dunning
  • The Push by Ashley Audrain

Imagined Worlds:

  • The Centaur’s Wife by Amanda Leduc
  • Blaze Island by Catherine Bush
  • Girl Minus X by Anne Stone

Asked if he had to choose a favourite fiction-pick, Sean Wilson chose Return of the Trickster by Eden Robinson