For anyone looking for a distraction, our “Book Guy”, Sean Wilson, is sharing his suggested reads.

Wilson is the Artistic Director for The Ottawa International Writers Festival.

If you wish to temper your binge-watching in favour of some binge-reading, these are his non-fiction and fiction picks.

NON-FICTION

For Black History Month

On Property by Rinaldo Walcott

Can You Hear Me Now? by Celina Caesar-Chavannes

The New Age of Empire: How Racism and Colonialism Still Rule the World by Kehinde Andrews

What might the New Normal look like?

Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada's Elders by André Picard

White Feminism: From the Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind by Koa Beck

A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency by Seth Klein

The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet by Michael E. Mann

The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People’s Economy by Stephanie Kelton

FICTION

The World as it is:

Speak, Silence by Kim Echlin

Tainna: The Unseen Ones by Norma Dunning

The Push by Ashley Audrain

Imagined Worlds:

The Centaur’s Wife by Amanda Leduc

Blaze Island by Catherine Bush

Girl Minus X by Anne Stone

Asked if he had to choose a favourite fiction-pick, Sean Wilson chose Return of the Trickster by Eden Robinson