Suicidal woman fatally shot by RCMP in Sherwood Park charged at officers with sword: report

A Mountie acted appropriately in Sherwood Park in 2019 when he fatally shot a suicidal woman who charged him while holding a sword, the provincial police watchdog has concluded.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team released its report about the Sept. 23, 2019, shooting on Tuesday after reviewing officer and civilian witness accounts, as well as police vehicle video tape.

That morning, the woman called Strathcona County RCMP and told them she was going to kill herself and was armed with a knife and sword.

Two RCMP units were dispatched. The first officer who arrived could see the woman and a sword in the house, so she waited for back up, according to ASIRT.

When two more officers arrived, all three began to move toward the home on Pine Street, using a speakerphone to command the woman to come outside and put the weapon down.

“About this time, [the woman] came out of the house holding the sword with both hands. The blade of the sword was approximately three feet long. She then started to run towards the officers,” ASIRT assistant executive director Matthew Block wrote in the report.

According to ASIRT’s findings, the officers began to back away and continued to order the woman to drop the sword.

“[The woman] changed her direction, and began to run at [the subject officer] who was now on the neighbouring driveway. [The woman] was within feet of the [subject officer] and appeared to be gaining ground on him, as he was trying to move backwards. [The officer] then fired one round from his firearm. [The woman] was struck in the chest area, and fell to the ground.”

The RCMP notified dispatch she had been shot and provided first aid until emergency responders arrived.

An autopsy later found a “high level of alcohol,” cocaine and cannabis in the woman’s blood.

“[The woman] presented the officers as a lethal threat given her possession of the sword, and her rapid and unexpected charge at them with the sword pointed outwards at them.

“Under the circumstances as then faced by the officers, no other use of force options were reasonably available for attempted use. SO’s use of his firearm to incapacitate this threat was reasonably necessary. AP’s subsequent death, while tragic, does not change the analysis,” Block wrote.