Suit up: Daniel Alfredsson gets set for Hockey Hall of Fame induction

He’s the greatest Ottawa Senator in franchise history and now Daniel Alfredsson is reflecting on his Hockey Hall of Fame induction.

It was a fitting honor, as Alfredsson was sized for his Hockey Hall of Fame blazer Tuesday.

“It's an exciting month coming up here for myself and all the other inductees and our family as well,” says Alfredsson. “Looking forward to it and super excited to be honest.”

Alfredsson played 1,178 games with the Sens, scoring 426 goals.

His Senators jersey is retired and on Nov. 14 he will be officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Especially looking at the Swedish history that there's only four players before myself and the Sedins going in now,” says Alfredsson. “It puts it in perspective.”

Alfredsson dropped the puck at the Senators home opener against Boston on Oct. 18 to a loud standing ovation.

The Sens have since won four consecutive home games.

“You know, he's clearly going in as an Ottawa Senator, he's a legacy player,” says AJ Jakubec of TSN 1200. “So it's fantastic for him. Fantastic for the community, especially what he's done off the ice here as well, and certainly going to be an exciting time in a couple of weeks when he goes in.”

“The way he battled and he's a great leader,” says Ottawa Senator Forward Claude Giroux. “Like I said before, I got a chance to meet him a few times the last few years and can just tell why people here love him.”

As for the Hall of Fame, Alfredsson will be in the company of players like Wayne Gretzky and Steve Yzerman.

“There's been you know, talk of, should I get in this year, the next year and then you don't know,” says Alfredsson. “And then to finally get the call and be included in that group, it's amazing.”