Sultry summer-like weather in Windsor-Essex forecast

Warm and above seasonal temperatures are in the Windsor-Essex forecast as the long weekend approaches.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. High 29 C, except 24 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high

“A sultry day, still warm and getting warmer on Friday,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

As for Thursday night. It’s expected to be partly cloudy with a low of 19 C.

Here’s the breakdown for the long weekend:

Friday..mainly sunny. High 31 C except 24 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 33 C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 21 C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 28 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Monday..cloudy. High 26 C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 19 C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 20 C and the average low is 10 C.