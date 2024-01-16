Sum 41 to close world tour with 'final' concert in Toronto

Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.

The Canadian rockers have booked Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 30, 2025 as the last stop on a massive world tour that runs for the better part of a year.

Tour Of The Setting Sum, as it's being called, already has 76 shows with more to be added. It kicks off in Southeast Asia on March 1 before winding through Europe and North America.

The band has booked four dates in Quebec as the only other Canadian shows on the schedule. They say additional Canadian tour dates will be announced soon.

Tickets for many shows - including the final date - go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Last year, the Ajax, Ont.-formed rockers announced they were planning to split up after the release of their album “Heaven :x: Hell,” out on March 29.