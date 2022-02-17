Sumac's missing: Police search for missing horse on Vancouver Island
Oceanside RCMP are asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing riding horse from Errington, B.C.
The 21-year-old horse, named Sumac, went missing overnight on the evening of Feb. 15 from a property in the 1900-block of Grafton Avenue.
Police are searching for the animal, and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
"The Oceanside RCMP would appreciate any information about where Sumac may be so police may continue with the investigation and determine the circumstances as to how Sumac went missing," said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP in a release Thursday.
The missing horse is described as a mixed breed, lightweight, chestnut-coloured riding horse. It stands 15.1 hands tall.
Anyone with information, or who may have seen something suspicious in the 1900-block of Grafton Avenue on Tuesday night is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP.
