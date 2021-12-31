Summary offence ticket issued after woman refused to show proof of vaccination at Halifax's Emera Oval
A woman is facing a fine after Halifax Regional Police issued her a summary offence ticket for refusing to show proof of vaccination at the Emera Oval in Halifax.
Police say just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers issued the woman a ticket for failing to comply with the act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $2,422.
The Emera Oval opened for the winter season this week.
Residents must show full proof of COVID-19 vaccination and government issued photo identification, practice physical distancing, as well as wear a mask at all times, including on the ice and in the Oval Pavilion.
The Emera Oval is the largest artificial ice surface east of Quebec, with about 55,000 square feet of ice, or the same as three NHL hockey rinks. The ice surface will be open for free daily public skates throughout the winter.
