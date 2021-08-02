Summer camp in Muskoka district shuts amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROSSEAU, Ont. - A summer camp in the Muskoka region has decided to shut down after COVID-19 cases were linked to an outbreak.

In a letter to parents this weekend, Muskoka Woods Camp says it mentioned during drop-off that an outbreak was ongoing in one cohort.

The Rosseau, Ont., camp notes in a media release that it identified “single-digit” COVID-19 cases on Saturday at the end of its fourth week of operation.

It says another case was detected through “rigorous testing protocols” when guests arrived for the start of the camp's fifth week.

The release says Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit guidelines state that an outbreak may be declared at overnight summer camps if there are two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases, and the camp says it is working closely with public health on a reopening date.

It says the positive COVID-19 cases are no longer on-site at Muskoka Woods.

For now, it says campers must be picked up as soon as possible and full refunds will be issued for the week.

Overnight camps in Ontario were allowed to open under strict protocols when the province moved into the second phase of its reopening plan in early July.

Under the final protocols laid out by the province, campers are required to stay within cohorts, self-isolate 14 days before arrival and be screened and tested for the virus while at camp, among other things.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2021.