Summer camp registration is about to kick off in Barrie

The official start to summer is still four months away but signing up for camps is just around the corner.

On March 1, the City of Barrie is opening registration at 8:00 a.m. for spring and summer camps.

This summer, the City says it will offer camp programs for children ages five to 12 and many youth at recreation centres and parks around Barrie.

"Safety continues to be our top priority for all our programs, including our camps which focus on activities like arts and crafts, sports, and camp games," said Steve-Lee Young, Manager of Recreation Programs for the City of Barrie.

A full list of programs and camps can be found on the City's website.