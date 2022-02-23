Summer camp registration is about to kick off in Barrie
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
The official start to summer is still four months away but signing up for camps is just around the corner.
On March 1, the City of Barrie is opening registration at 8:00 a.m. for spring and summer camps.
This summer, the City says it will offer camp programs for children ages five to 12 and many youth at recreation centres and parks around Barrie.
"Safety continues to be our top priority for all our programs, including our camps which focus on activities like arts and crafts, sports, and camp games," said Steve-Lee Young, Manager of Recreation Programs for the City of Barrie.
A full list of programs and camps can be found on the City's website.
-
'On a wing and a prayer': Kamsack raises concerns over lack of emergency bedsServices at the Kamsack Hospital haven’t been operating at full capacity, for almost a year now, worrying some within the community.
-
Health-care worker stabbed by patient at St. Paul's Hospital: Vancouver policeCharges are possible after a patient stabbed a staff member at a downtown Vancouver hospital, police say.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of collegeA family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Water main break causes flooding on northeast Regina streetsAnother water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctorBritish Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
This region's MOH says an end to the pandemic is on the horizonGrey Bruce's top doctor believes it's time to shift the thinking from pandemic to endemic as Omicron cases and hospitalizations decline.
-
‘These supports will go a long way’: $2.6 million in federal funding going towards black entrepreneurs in Western CanadaThe Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) Foundation in Lethbridge has received a major financial boost from Prairie Economic Development Canada (PEDC).
-
Taxi service no longer available in West NipissingTaxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
-
Ontario woman seeking government rebates ends up signs $40,000 in contractsAn Ontario senior was hoping to save money when she came across an ad on Facebook promoting government rebates if she made upgrades to her home.