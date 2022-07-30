Summer Classic dog show basks in the Calgary sun
There will be some barking coming from the Spruce Meadows stables this weekend as the country's largest dog show attracts thousands of canines and their owners.
The annual Alberta Kennel Club (AKC) Summer Classic dog show is back in Calgary after a pandemic hiatus. The event hosts more than 2,000 dogs every day in various competitions.
"We have people from across North America that have come to compete," AKC member Corrie Horne said. "There's nothing else like it."
Katherine Ball drove from Saskatchewan with her two dogs to compete.
"It's a lovely big show and trial to attend. There's lots to see, the organizers do a great job, and it is unbelievably well set up," she told CTV News. "It really is a celebration of all the awesome things about dogs and what a great time humans can have with them."
The weekend includes all-breed shows, obedience trials, rally obedience trials and agility trials.
Ribbons are handed out in every event, and Best In Show will be awarded.
The event runs at Spruce Meadows until Monday.
