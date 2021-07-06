Summer concert lineup announced at Burl's Creek

The grounds at Burl's Creek in Oro-Medonte are ready to welcome back concert-goers after shutting down last summer because of the pandemic.

Republic Live announced Tuesday the Endless Summer Series celebrating an all-Canadian outdoor concert series.

"Today is a special day for the recovery of live music and tourism in this area and perhaps across Ontario," said Todd Jenereaux, EVP of Republic Live.

THE SUMMER LINEUP

The Endless Summer Series kicks off July 30 with classic rock tribute bands, including Simply Queen, Epic Eagles, Hells Bells, Crush, Practically Hip, Aeroforce, Early Elton, and Absolute Journey.

AUG. 6 and 7

Boots and Hearts returns with performances by Brett Kissel, Tebey, Jess Moskaluke, Cory Marks, David Boyd Janes, and Vanessa Marie Carter.

Aug. 13

The Trews, The Blue Stones and Ferraro keep the fun going.

AUG. 14

Finally, rock bands Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth and MONOWHALES will take the stage.

"There have been very few live concerts announced in Ontario, and we've been working on this for a very long time," Jenereaux added.

Camping and concert tickets go on sale on Friday with limited admissions available.

Pre-sale tickets start Thursday at 10 a.m.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Festival fans and campers will notice significant changes at the country's largest outdoor event venue this summer as safety measures are in place.

The venue can host over 70,000 fans, with nearly 600 acres of landscape, but a mere fraction of people will be able to attend this year.

Burl's Creek has reduced concert capacity to 5,000 concert-goers.

"We have developed our plans to comply with all COVID-specific provisions as mandated by the province of Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka Regional District Health Unit and will continue to monitor as we progress into stage three," said Jenereaux.

Additionally, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, and mandatory face masks will be in effect.

The venue will seat groups of four people in an area who arrive together.

Concert tickets will only be sold in groups of four. No solo tickets are available.

Burl's Creek does not require proof of vaccination to attend.

Finally, keep in mind, all ticket sales are final.