Summer day camp options filling up in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex summer camps are busy gearing up to welcome back children with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Ontario government announced the approval of summer camps in May, releasing guidance on camper cohorts, COVID screening and safety plans.

Lazee G Ranch owner Brenda Gagnon says after being shutdown for most of the pandemic, she’s happy to have campers return for July and August.

She says there was such an enthusiastic response to in-person fun, the summer program only has limited space left.

The City of Windsor Day camps will operate at three sites this summer, beginning as early as July 5. Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Forest Glade Community Centre and Windsor Water World started taking registrations beginning on Monday, June 14. Visit ActiveWindsor.ca or call 519-966-6065.

Manager of community programming Nada Tremblay says it will be a nice change for the campers after months of online learning.

“Out enjoying the outdoors, in a safe caring environment with some friends,” says Tremblay.

Other options include Film Camp for Kids and Youth in downtown Windsor. They will be offering both in-person and online classes. The full-day “movie making” programs will be half on-site and half day online while at home.

“The demand for the camp has been very high,” says staff member Mya Bezaire. “We’ve been getting questions regarding the summer camps since I want to say around March.”

They will also be offering photography, art, animation and other specialty programs online and/or in-person. On-site filmmaking will be focused this year in and around Erie Street.

“This year because of things opening up we are going to have a have day in person, but I do think it will work online still,” says founder Amanda Gellman.

CTVNewsWindsor.ca is compiling a list of Windsor-Essex summer camps. Please email ctvwindsorweb@bellmedia.ca if you have a camp to add to our list.