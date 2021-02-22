Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers will host a socially distanced, drive-in version of the County Legends Tribute Tour this summer to help raise funds for the organization.

The tour, “now firmly established as North America’s #1 Country Music Tribute Show” features Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, and the Zac Brown Band impersonators.

“The show includes well known musicians hand-picked by the impersonators, who between them, have a wealth of experience and glittering careers that span over 30 years,” a Crime Stoppers news release says. “Each singer will perform a string of hits from the featured artist and complete with authentic costume changes.”

The grand finale of the show will include all three artists.

Crime Stoppers assists the police in solving crimes by encouraging community members to call anonymously with information. Cash rewards are often offered when community information helps police recover stolen property, seize illegal drugs or make arrests.

The concert will be held Thursday, July 15 at Pain Court Park in Chatham.

The event is replacing the cancelled 2020 Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers Rodeo which was scheduled for July 15, 2020. All rodeo ticketholders will be notified and replacement tickets will be issued.