Summer ends on a summer note in Calgary, fall begins on a fall note!

We're leaving summer on a high note, and starting fall on one, too – for the first half of the day, at least!

Today's "trifecta" weather – that's a high pressure ridge, the ensuing sun, and westerly wind off the Rockies – should pump us well above seasonal. The 40 km/h gust expectations will stand out as the 'great contentious issue' for the day.

So, as I said on Twitter…

I hope you enjoy the last full day of summer 2021! pic.twitter.com/8GQsuxLW1p

Tomorrow, the start of autumn takes mere hours to turn cooler; a frontal passage will drop our temperature and raise our wind speed yet again. We can expect our temperature Thursday to bear the brunt of this cooling, though it, too, is temporary. Warmer weather is just around the bend, as a second high pressure system is nipping at this cool air's heels. That'll make for a lovely first weekend of fall.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, low 11 C

Wednesday – First Day of Fall:

Partly cloudy, cold front!

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 5 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Of some interest to the beautiful moon last night, our pals in Edmonton posted this infographic about the Harvest Moon:

When the sun sets tonight, a #FullHarvestMoon will rise. It will appear full for a few days ahead of #Autumn on Wed. The moon with clearer skies will lead to a brighter evening. Nickname given as farmers used to take advantage of the extra light for harvesting. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/DxWTk2WOHS

Tara Nelson took this photo of it!

An incredible moon peeking out from behind the #Calgary skyline ⁦@CTVCalgary⁩ pic.twitter.com/gXdS67YmLe

The photos for the day don't include that gorgeous harvest moon:

Judy snapped this shot of the cumulus west of Nose Hill yesterday:

And Jim was in Larch Valley when he took this photo:

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!