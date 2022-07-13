Summer fair season ready to return to eastern Ontario communities

A family tradition, full of cotton candy, midway rides and farm animals, makes its return to the region this week, as the summer fair is back in-person, with record crowds expected.

At the Lansdowne Fairgrounds on Wednesday, crews were checking everything over, ready to welcome back guests to the 158th Lansdowne Fair.

"We're very close," said Craig Somerville, First Vice President of the Lansdowne Agricultural Society. "It's all the small touches now moving forward into Friday to get the gates open, but all the big stuff has been done and the volunteers have been awesome."

Located 30 minutes west of Brockville, organizers say it usually takes one year to plan this fair, and after a two-year pandemic hiatus, they only started making calls for this year’s event around February.

"As things started to open up a little more, it allowed us to add additional events that are always crowd pleasers that we have year after year," added Wayne Shields, Second Vice President with the society.

Popular events like the demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, car show, cow chip bingo and, of course, the midway will all be returning.

A new attraction is also on the schedule, called the demo-x.

"It's basically a race of five cars on the track over a couple of jumps," Somerville said. "The Ontario Demolition Derby has put that on with us, so we are the first points-paying event for that this year for their circuit, so should be a good turnout."

Shields said the committee debated over the title of the fair this year, whether to use the 156th year instead of the 158th, because of the pandemic.

"We went back through the records, even at war times, to see what really took place. Was there a fair and things this way? And actually, even in those days, there was still a fair," he noted.

"In 2020 and 2021, we had a couple of drive-through barbecues and we also had a scaled down Santa Claus parade, so we were in existence, and so the decision was made, it's 158 years," Shields said, smiling.

With the kick-off scheduled for Friday, it will the first major fair in the region. The fun continues with the nearby Delta Fair, scheduled for July 21 to 24, and the Lombardy Fair running on July 29 to 31.

"We always like to be a bit of a leader rather than a follower," Shields joked.

Rural fairs are a tradition for many families, with one being part of the Lansdowne event for 58 years.

"To go back in-person is really something. It's in the blood, it really is," said Denise Kelly of Kelrock Livestock.

"My husband’s family has shown (livestock) there for over five decades, and has always been there and can't wait to go back," Kelly said.

She says her family kept up the fair spirit with virtual events over the last two years, but it just wasn't the same.

"Virtual was very difficult. It was nice that a lot of people were trying their best to do it, to at least keep the foot in the door, that’s for sure," she added, noting how important fairs are to rural communities.

"(They) try to do a really good agricultural education part. Some of them are just amazing and it's a lot," Kelly said. "Learning where your food comes from, it really is something that everybody needs to know."

She has friends who plan trips around the fair, with one arriving from Georgia this weekend.

"Everybody's looking forward to it, that’s for sure. There's a lot of kids and a lot of families that can't wait to go back and see things and get things going again," she added, saying her children are ready to show off their prize-winning livestock in front of a crowd once again.

"My girls show beef cattle and they do western gaming, and they've always been with the heavy horses. We can't wait to put another trophy on the wall," she said.

This small community of around 500 residents expects to see more than 10,000 people come through the gates, with organizers offering an extra incentive for those who show up.

"We know everybody's being taxed, and an increase in the cost of living and things, so our board made a decision that we are not increasing the prices this year," Shields said.

"There's only so much money to go around, so we wanted a win-win for everyone," he added.

Somerville said sponsors have stepped up to help with this year’s event, contributing more than $10,000.

"We can’t thank them enough," he said. "Our sponsors have been loyal to us even through COVID. We've always gained sponsors and we gained again this year. Even though some of the sponsors have had some really rough times in the last two years, they have still be able to support us here at the fair."

"Without the sponsors, the Lansdowne Fair doesn’t happen," Somerville added.

Gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday with the opening ceremonies scheduled for 7 p.m.

Admission is $8 on Friday and $10 on Saturday and Sunday. A weekend pass for all three days is $25, with kids 12 and under free.

A full list of events can be found on the Lansdowne Fair website.